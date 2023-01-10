TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local groups and politicians from around Kansas gathered Tuesday at the statehouse to discuss what the new year will look like for the capital city.

The Topeka Chamber of Commerce Annual Breakfast Buffet Welcome Reception brought politicians and organizations together ahead of the upcoming legislative session. It was an opportunity for those groups to mix and mingle while discussing their upcoming goals for Topeka.

From business decisions, to local economic development and tourism programs, the Greater Topeka Partnership and lawmakers have a lot in common.

“A lot of the things we fall under happen at the state level,” President of Visit Topeka Sean Dixon said. “Whether that’s funding opportunities or enabling legislation to get things done, it’s really important for us as an economic development corporation, as a partnership, to have a great relationship with the legislature, and the people making those decisions at the state level.”

With the Momentum 2022 goals now behind it, the Greater Topeka Partnership is looking forward to Momentum 2027 and all the exciting updates that come with it.