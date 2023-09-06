TOPEKA (KSNT) – State troopers helped almost one thousand drivers during this past four-day weekend when hundreds of thousands of cars hit the road for Labor Day.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Labor Day Activity Report, KHP personnel assisted 772 drivers from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4. Troopers tallied almost half of the DUI arrests this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

Enforcement Data202120222023
DUI Arrests253416
Speed Citations599796687
Speed Warnings455645447
Safety Seatbelt Citations628958
Safety Seatbelt Warnings16124
Safety belt Teen Citations367
Safety Belt Teen Warnings000
Child Restraint Citations122315
Motorist Assist692646772
Crash Data202120222023
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Fatal Crashed022
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 022
Table Courtesy of KHP