TOPEKA (KSNT) – State troopers helped almost one thousand drivers during this past four-day weekend when hundreds of thousands of cars hit the road for Labor Day.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Labor Day Activity Report, KHP personnel assisted 772 drivers from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4. Troopers tallied almost half of the DUI arrests this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.
|Enforcement Data
|2021
|2022
|2023
|DUI Arrests
|25
|34
|16
|Speed Citations
|599
|796
|687
|Speed Warnings
|455
|645
|447
|Safety Seatbelt Citations
|62
|89
|58
|Safety Seatbelt Warnings
|16
|12
|4
|Safety belt Teen Citations
|3
|6
|7
|Safety Belt Teen Warnings
|0
|0
|0
|Child Restraint Citations
|12
|23
|15
|Motorist Assist
|692
|646
|772
|Crash Data
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Fatal Crashed
|0
|2
|2
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|2
|2