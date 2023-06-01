The St. Jude Help House is holding a home giveaway with an estimated value of $560,000.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has limited supplies of tickets remaining for their 2023 Dream Home giveaway.

Thursday, June 1, is the last day to qualify for the $2,500 shopping spree bonus prize at Sutherlands in Topeka, according to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital spokeswoman Carrie Williams. Last year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out. Only 7,500 tickets will be sold this year, and less than a third of tickets remain.

Williams said the home built by Drippé Homes in Aquarian Acres has an estimated value of $560,000. Tours are available Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. until June 11 at 2523 SE Saturn Dr. in Topeka.

Photos of the home construction taken March 8 by KSNT Photographer Keith Horinek.

Photos of the home construction taken March 8 by KSNT Photographer Keith Horinek.

Photos of the home construction taken March 8 by KSNT Photographer Keith Horinek.

Photos of the home construction taken March 8 by KSNT Photographer Keith Horinek.

Photos of the home construction taken March 8 by KSNT Photographer Keith Horinek.

Photos of the home construction taken March 8 by KSNT Photographer Keith Horinek.

The home features four bedrooms, three baths, a large butler’s pantry, a prep kitchen area, a spacious entertainer’s kitchen featuring a dry bar, a basement wet bar and vaulted ceilings in the living room and primary bedroom.

Tune into KSNT 27 News to watch the drawings for the home and all other prizes on June 15, 2023.

To reserve your tickets visit www.stjude.org or use the downloadable form here.