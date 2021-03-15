Lessons from the janitor: Wamego janitor goes above and beyond

Wamego janitor Pam Bedore comforts Wamego Basketball players Tanner Hecht & Jackson White after losing to Holton in the KSHSAA 4A Substate Championship on March 5th 2021. Photo courtesy of Kara White.

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – People on social media are taking notice after a photo went viral, showing why one school janitor is more than just her job title.

The clock hit zero, the buzzer rang and Wamego lost the KSHSAA 4A Substate Championship to Holton 60 to 56. The loss marked the end of the season for Wamego and the end of seniors Tanner Hecht and Jackson White’s high school basketball careers.

But moments after the game, a Wamego janitor did something that pulled at the heartstrings of thousands of people on Twitter.

This is Pam. Every week she sets-up our gyms, cheers on our student athletes, and prepares the building for class the following day. And after the season ends with the tears of a tough loss, she’s there to put us back together, too. pic.twitter.com/zHBTXHJRgm — Kale Katt (@KaleKatt) March 8, 2021 Tweet from Wamego High School Principal Kale Katt

That woman is Pam Bedore, a janitor for Wamego Schools, but to everyone at Wamego Schools, Bedore is so much more than a janitor.

“Not everyone knows Pam even around here, just kind of showing who she really is and how she really acts. It was really special,” said Tanner Hecht, one of the basketball players shown in the above photo.

The photo was taken by Kara White, the mother of Jackson White who is also in the photo. It was sent to Wamego High School Principal Kale Katt who tweeted the photo, putting Bedore in the spotlight.

“Going viral? That’s pretty crazy, but you know it gives me hope that there is people out there that want to be nice and if they think that kindness and supporting one another is an encouraging one, another is an important character,” she said.

Bedore, who is set to retire at the end of this academic semester, has been leaving a positive impact on students in Wamego for the past four years. She hopes she leaves behind a legacy of kindness.

“You get it back 10-fold,” she said. “That’s just the way it works, you can’t explain it. There’s not a theory, there is not a science about it, it’s just the way it is.”

The special moment not only sends a message of kindness during a challenging time for many, but it also has given two high school seniors a moment they will never forget.

“It’s gonna be something that just stays with us forever and it means a lot that at a time like that we had someone so special and so kind,” White said.

Hecht wanted to thank Bedore for her kindness.

“We want to thank you and you really deserve all the attention you are getting,” he said. “We would give the world if we could, but you just deserve it all and we love you.”

Pam Bedore’s story is something we can all learn from. No matter who you are, no matter what you do, there is always room for kindness.