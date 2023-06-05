TOPEKA (KSNT) – Let’s Help will host a groundbreaking ceremony on its new facility Tuesday, as construction on the new Polk-Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka is displacing the non-profit’s current location.

The ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. on June 6 at 245 SW MacVicar Ave. in Topeka. Let’s Help invites the public to attend, according to Executive Director Jennifer Loeffler. The organization anticipates moving into the new facility in 2024. It has partnered with HTK Architects and MCP GROUP for designs and renovations.

“Let’s Help looks forward to the continued support and involvement of the community as they embark on this exciting venture to improve the lives of those in need. Together, we build a better community.”

Jennifer Loeffler, Let’s Help Executive Director

Loeffler assures the renovations and move will not interrupt the non-profit’s work. Let’s Help is one of many organizations or businesses forced to relocate for the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project, like Harvesters in Topeka.