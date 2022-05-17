TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City letter carriers and Harvesters partnered in the last several days to collect over 4,000 pounds of food.

Volunteers are sorting out many donations that were left next to mailboxes for those in need in Topeka. The “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive” provides an easy way for residents to donate non-perishable food as inflation drives up the price of some items.

Frances Carrier, the Capital City Letter Carrier Treasurer, had only good things to say about the volunteers that were on hand to help sort the food.

(KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

“Honestly, it might be our food drive, but the volunteers are the backbone of this whole operation. We couldn’t do it without them,” Carrier said.

People can continue to donate throughout the month at Dillon’s, through mail donations, or online.

Click here to donate.