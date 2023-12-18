TOPEKA (KSNT) – Veterans across the capital city gathered for a special time of feasting- and mingling.

On Monday, Lewis Toyota Topeka invited veterans from the local area to a holiday luncheon. Veterans of all ages gathered at the Museum of Kansas National Guard to share a meal and maybe make some new connections.

Throughout the year, the dealership hosted 3 breakfasts for those who served to show their appreciation for service men and women and wanted to end this year with something special for those who gave up celebrating the holidays to serve this country.

“They probably sacrificed a lot during holiday season when they’re serving and they weren’t able to celebrate Christmas with their friends and family so it’s just a great way to get back,” Brad Lewis, owner of Lewis Toyota Topeka, said.

Lewis told 27 News roughly 200 veterans showed up to the luncheon and he hopes more come to the events next year.

