Library exhibit honors healthcare workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We’ve all seen first-hand during this pandemic how important healthcare workers are across the country.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is hosting an exhibit recognizing nurses throughout American history.

The exhibit in the library’s rotunda features nursing figurines that are part of the American Holistic Nurses Association.

It’s not only to celebrate the “Year of the Nurse 2020,” but to recognize all nurses in northeast Kansas during the pandemic.

Terri Roberts, with the American Holistic Nurses Association said, “The registered nurses of Shawnee County, the registered nurses of Kansas, and the registered nurses throughout the world should be commended for their commitment to COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic and providing the essential care that has been needed.”

There will be displays focusing on three topics such as the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale, Nursing in the Military and the future of nursing.

The display will be open to the public through the holidays.