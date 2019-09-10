Life lessons from 100-year-old Kansans

Pieces of advice from 100-year-old Kansans
Jerry’s Advice:
- “Stay happy, travel. Stay happy.”
- “Try to exercise every day.”
Julia’s Advice:
- “Someone asked me, what’s the secret? I said there’s no secret… eat good food, get plenty of rest and exercise.”
- “Stay away from fat foods and sweet foods.”
Malcolm’s Advice:
- “Be polite and helpful where you can be.”
- “Treat people how you would like to be treated even though you may not know them.”
- “Enjoy life no matter where you’re at.”
- “Don’t eat junk food.”
Gene’s Advice:
- “One of my pieces of advice was to go to your church.”
- “Do what you’re taught.”
- “Actually treat people like you would like to be treated.”
Dale’s Advice:
- “Don’t rush into marriage. Be sure that you really know each other, and that you have thought rationally about whether your life or your interests will be congenial.”
- “Our family went to church regularly, we had firm religious beliefs. Not excessive but firm.”
- “Exercise is a great assist in keeping the brain and body active.”
Eleanor’s Advice:
- “To be unselfish is one of the best things you can do, don’t always think of yourself.”
- “Don’t get hung up on using your device (cell phone) all the time… Make it work for you, not just control you.”