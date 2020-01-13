Life-long Chiefs fans celebrate Sunday’s victory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs fans all across Topeka are hoping for another shot at the Super Bowl.

That Super Bowl hope is especially true for the McCart family.

They’ve been Chiefs super fans all their lives.

Every game day, they gather more than 15 family members at someone’s house to cheer on the Chiefs together.

They decided to buy drums to play after their team gets a touchdown nearly seven years ago and said that the celebration just gets bigger every season.

“We’ve purchased more drums. She just keeps bringing more drums and items and so every touchdown celebration, we bang the drum, we do the chant,” Garrett McCart said. “That’s just what we do.”

McCart said that the drum celebration has become a superstition for the family and that no one can drum them until the Chiefs score a touchdown.

The family also said they hope to be drumming the Chiefs all the way to the Super Bowl this year.