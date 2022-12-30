MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan is the place to be this weekend.

Aggieville already has its namesake little apple up and ready to drop this New Year’s Eve, but that is just one of the many reasons locals and out-of-towners will be flocking to Aggieville this Saturday.

On Saturday, Aggieville will be packed with people ready to both cheer on the Wildcats and bring in the new year. The area is ready to host big crowds expected to catch the Sugar Bowl game at one of the neighborhood bars and stick around for the numerous New Year’s Eve festivities.

From an art show to a magician to a fire show, Aggieville is prepared to keep the party going, after what they hope is a win from the Wildcats. Its a day full of fun and a big boost for area businesses.

“We’re trying to promote businesses down here, so we’re asking people to come down and go to your favorite place; entertainment’s coming to you,” said Dennis Cook, Aggieville Business Association director. “And I can tell you, with everything that’s going on, we have two hotels that are right here in Aggieville, and to my knowledge, both of them are completely booked for this weekend.”

Cook encourages everyone to come out to Aggieville, saying it’s fun for all ages. He also wants to remind people to supports your local cats as they play in their first conference basketball game this season.

A Riley County Police spokesperson says officers are prepared to handle the crowds they expect to turn out tomorrow night.