TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are at the scene of a crash in north Topeka involving life-threatening injuries.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said in a press release that the Topeka Police Department (TPD) was called around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 to the intersection of NW St. John Street and NW Tyler Street for a crash involving two vehicles. One person involved in the crash has been taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nichols said the crash is under investigation with more information to be released later. If you have any information related to this situation, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also make tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.