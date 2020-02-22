LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center gets help from Shawnee County DA’s office to upgrade equipment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka non-profit now has the tools it needs to help protect abused children.

This is an update to a story KSNT News first reported in December.

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center needed to upgrade their equipment used to record interviews of children who are victims of abuse. Executive Director Kelly Durkin said the old system would often glitch and wasn’t working properly.

With the help of the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office and county commissioners, they were able to get new cameras and a new recording system.

“I mentioned it to the district attorney and he worked and went to the county commissioners and said ‘You know, this is an important thing for our community. It really helps in the prosecution of offenders and this is really something we need to get behind,'” said Durkin.

Durkin said the recordings are extremely important because they are often shown to juries. She also said that with a new user-friendly recording system in place, it makes the jobs of the interviewers and investigators much easier.

The equipment is worth over $20,000 and Durkin said it would have taken over a year to raise the money if the District Attorney Mike Kagay hadn’t stepped in to help.