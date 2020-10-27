LifeHouse of Topeka starts new campaign, “Pinwheel Protector”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new campaign is starting this month called “Pinwheel Protector.”

The campaign is with the LifeHouse of Topeka where 279 pinwheels were hung up outside their office, filling up their windows. The pinwheels are meant to represent the children that the organization serves in the area, showing their age along with “Jane Doe” or “John Doe” for their name.

The organization chose a pinwheel since it is the national symbol for child abuse prevention as it exudes playfulness, joy, and childhood. That’s something many children are robbed of due to having been a victim of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse or witnessed violent crime.

People in the community can buy the pinwheels as part of the campaign to help not only bring in money so that their services can continue, but also to raise awareness within the community.

“We hope that what we do is making a difference. We work really hard–we survey folks, what can we be doing better you know because what we want to do is really help these kids and families” says Kelly Durkin, Executive Director for LifeHouse Topeka.

Each Friday, LifeHouse will take down the pinwheels that have been bought throughout the week. If you would like to help out and buy one, all you have to do is call or email them to purchase.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 100 pinwheels have already been purchased. For more information on LifeHouse of Topeka, click here.