LifeHouse to hold unique piano concert for annual fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local organization is bringing together high energy and pianos while raising money for a good cause.

Kelly Durkin with LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center stopped by KSNT News Thursday morning to talk about the 7th Annual Dueling Pianos fundraiser. This starts at 8:00 p.m. Saturday at the Arab Shrine Temple in Topeka at 1305 S. Kansas Ave.

LifeHouse works as a team when a child has been sexually assaulted. It’s a place where a child can come in and be interviewed in a safe, comfortable place. LifeHouse also provides services for the children and their families to help get them on a healing path.

Money raised during Dueling Pianos goes right back into LifeHouse’s programs. Tickets can be bought at the door for $30 or can be bought online.