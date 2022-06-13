LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A scooter belonging to seven-year-old child has been reported stolen from outside of Lawrence Walmart by the Lawrence Police Department, on Monday.

LKPD are on the lookout for three individuals that are suspected of stealing the child’s scooter. The scooter is a red Jetson brand with “Lightning McQueen” on it and has two wheels in the front and one on the back. The wheels on the scooter light up and the handle bar has a red and yellow checkered flag with the number 95 on it.

(Photo Courtesy/Lawrence Police Department)

(Photo Courtesy/Lawrence Police Department)

If you have any information related to this investigation please reach out to Crimestoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477) or LKPD at 785-832-7509.