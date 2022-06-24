A lightning strike is being blamed for a house fire in Manhattan overnight (Courtesy Photo/Manhattan Fire Department)

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A lightning strike is blamed for two house fires overnight in Manhattan.

Just after midnight, firefighters were called to 320 Rosewalk Place for a structure fire. Crews found the single-story structure on fire above the garage.

(KSNT Photo/Caleb Jeanneret)

The fire was put out quickly and firefighters left the duplex by 2:30 a.m. However, firefighters estimated there was $10,000 worth of damage to 320 Rosewalk Place, and $10,000 damage to 326 Rosewalk Place.

Residents on both sides of the duplex were home at the time of the strike and three occupants escaped without injury.