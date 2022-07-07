RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A bolt of lightning is being blamed for a house fire in Riley County Wednesday night.

Twenty-three volunteer firefighters and the Riley County Fire Department responded to 13490 Fancy Creek Road in Randolph Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. They found heavy smoke coming from the attic, roof vents and eaves, according to the RCFD.

(Courtesy Photo/Riley County Fire District #1)

“There was a large amount of lightning in the north part of the county last night,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “The lightning strike at this home shorted wiring and ignited attic rafters and insulation. Thankfully, we were able to gain access to the attic from inside the home as well as through the roof to attack and extinguish the fire. We’re grateful that no one was injured and the structure is still standing.”

It was estimated the attic fire caused approximately $100,000 worth of damage. Although the home was occupied at the time of the lightning strike, no one was injured, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were on the scene until 3 a.m.