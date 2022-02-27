TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department says that a detached shed, likely occupied by people is where a fire started in central Topeka on Saturday.

Shortly before 8 p.m., crews were called to 1501 SW Filmore Street on report of a structure fire. Firefighters found flames emerging from a large, two-story shed at the back of the home.

Although crews were able to keep the fire contained to the storage shed, a neighboring house suffered heat damage, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Firefighters found evidence of people living inside, but no one was found.

Damage to the shed was estimated at $10,000 while heat damage to the nearby house was estimated at $2,000. The Topeka Fire Department asks that if anyone has information about the fire to call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.