TOPEKA (KSNT) – Next week, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka will honor its Youth of the Year. Jennifer LeClair stopped by 27 News Thursday morning to tell us more.

The event will be Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Gallery Room of the Historic Jayhawk Theatre. Kansas artist Chely Wright will perform. Tickets are $100 and include hors d’oeuvres and drinks. For more information and to get your tickets, click here.

LeClair talked about the Teen Center Food Pantry, which is operated by members of the Teen Center Club. It’s open on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To help the community from going hungry, BGCT is putting together a meal box for a family in need, which will be distributed right before Thanksgiving.

