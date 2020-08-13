LINK Scooters coming to Manhattan, K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — As students return to Manhattan this month in preparation for a new school year, they will be greeted with a new mode of transportation.

K-State has partnered with LINK, bringing 150 e-scooters to Manhattan this fall.

“Many students, faculty and staff have been asking for an e-scooter share program as an easy and energy-efficient way to move about campus and the community. After extensive research of similar programs in other university communities and in collaboration with the City of Manhattan, we’re excited to partner with LINK because we believe that they will provide our students, faculty, and visitors with the safest and most reliable e-scooter share program in the industry” said Linda Cook, K-State Chief of Staff and Director of Community Relations.

LINK has also partnered with Green Apple Bikes, Manhattan’s non-profit community bike share program, to make sure the two programs complement each other and are able to reach diverse audiences within Manhattan.

At K-State, the LINK e-scooter share program will be managed by Adrienne Tucker, Assistant Director of Parking and Transportation Services.

Anyone 18 and older will be able to rent the dockless scooters around the city and K-State campus.

To use the new scooters, download the “LINK — Scooter Sharing” app on your smartphone. It costs $1 to unlock the scooter and 25 cents per minute to ride.

