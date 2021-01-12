Lisa Montgomery ‘stay of execution’ granted by U.S. District Court

Lisa Montgomery would be the first woman executed by the federal government in some six decades if her execution happens as scheduled on Jan. 12, 2021, at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Ind. (Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery via AP/ Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department/Getty Images)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (KSNT) — Lisa Montgomery, from Melvern, Kansas, is scheduled to be executed on January 12, 2021, at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Montgomery’s legal team filed a petition, to halt her execution until a competence hearing happens, which has been granted. They allege she is not fit for federal execution under federal law.

The petition reads: “Under Ford v. Wainwright, 477 U.S. 399 (1986), and its progeny, “[t]he Eighth Amendment…prohibits the execution of a prisoner whose mental illness prevents [her] from ‘rationally understanding’ why the State seeks to impose that punishment.”

U.S. District Judge from the Southern District of Indiana, James Patrick Hanlon, granted the motion to allow the court to conduct a hearing to determine Montgomery’s competence for execution.

The Court will set a time and date for the hearing in a separate order.

