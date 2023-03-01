TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement has released audio of the 911 call that prompted officers and deputies to surround a local school on Wednesday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office released the audio clip of the dispatcher who answered a call Wednesday morning about a possible shooting at Highland Park High School. This shooting was later proven to be a false report. The audio clip can be played below.

This came around the same time as numerous other calls were made in a similar fashion to other schools across Kansas. Schools in or near Junction City, Manhattan, Lawrence, Garden City and Wichita were among those impacted by this incident which has been referred to as ‘swatting’ by law enforcement.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating the situation and assisting local, state and federal authorities. Similar swatting events have been reported in other states, according to the KBI.

Last year numerous calls were made to Missouri and Kansas schools which were later identified as swatting incidents. The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that it was investigating the source of these calls.