Literacy Council seeks volunteers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Literacy Council, which provides fee and confidential tutoring to area adults, is searching for more volunteers.

The council is holding a two-day training workshop Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7 in the conference room of the Doorstep Building, 1119 SW 10th Avenue, in Topeka. 

Cost is $25.00 for a handbook and other materials. The council is conducting registration through Friday, September 28.

For more information contact the Literacy Council.

 

 

 

