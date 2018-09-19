Literacy Council seeks volunteers
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Literacy Council, which provides fee and confidential tutoring to area adults, is searching for more volunteers.
The council is holding a two-day training workshop Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7 in the conference room of the Doorstep Building, 1119 SW 10th Avenue, in Topeka.
Cost is $25.00 for a handbook and other materials. The council is conducting registration through Friday, September 28.
For more information contact the Literacy Council.
