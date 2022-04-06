MANHATTAN (KSNT)– Spring is a chance for new beginnings, and that is exactly what the City of Manhattan is doing this week.

The city is currently in the middle of its “Spring Clean-Up” week, where each day the city focuses on cleaning up a section of the city.

Workers are asking the community that if they have any leaves or small debris that needs to be picked up, that it is bagged in brown paper bags and left near the curb. If people have small to medium-sized branches that need to be brought to the transfer station, they kindly ask that they are stacked up near the curb.

“Clippings and things that are loose, we want them in paper bags not plastic bags or anything because the transfer station won’t take it,” Robert Ott, the Director of Public Works, said. “Brushes and limbs need to be stacked at the curb because we don’t want crews going on any lawns and create ruts with any of the equipment. “

If you want to check what part of the city will be getting trash picked up on what day, click here. Hazardous waste, large household appliances, tires, batteries, concrete, rock-rubble, construction and demolition debris will not be picked up.