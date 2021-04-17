Little Apple hosts first annual Aggieville Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- The Little Apple held the first ever Aggieville Showdown Saturday. Cattle were shown off to the public right in the middle of Moro Street.

Crowds gathered to watch the festivities, which included a fashion show and cattle show. The cattle were judged based on showmanship, market beef, and breeding heifers. Hundreds of people from all over the Manhattan community came out to see the award-winning cattle.

The competitors said these cattle may even be pampered more than we pamper ourselves.

“Basically washing them everyday,” Garrett Stewart, a herd veterinarian for the cattle, said. “Then cleaning, blowing them out. Essentially like what you would do if you went down to get a pedicure or manicure and your hair done. A Brazilian blowout. The same thing goes into raising these cattle.”

The cattle must be prime and fit for the shows they compete in, which are on both the state and national levels.

For the Manhattan community, the first showdown is symbolic of another first: the first large-scale event since the pandemic to be held in Aggieville in roughly a year.

“It’s really fun being out tonight and seeing people enjoy themselves. It’s a nice start to an annual event,” said a Manhattan resident.

If you missed it this year, the Aggieville Showdown is going to be an annual event in the community, so you can catch it in 2022.