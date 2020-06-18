Little Apple organizers holding Juneteenth march, flashlight vigil near Aggieville Friday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Community organizers are planning a Juneteenth march and flashlight vigil in Manhattan Friday.

The annual Juneteenth event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, but organizer Jaynae Cole said she did not want the holiday to go by unrecognized.

“There’s a lot of people in the community that is not really aware of the meaning of Juneteenth,” Cole said. “We want to come together in peace.”

Juneteenth is June 19, and marks the end of slavery in the United States. It falls on the day the final slaves in Texas learned they were free.

Organizer Teresa Parks said many African-Americans celebrate Juneteenth the way other people celebrate Independence Day on July 4.

“There was no independence happening for us on the fourth of July,” Parks said. “For our community Juneteenth tends to be the day that we really celebrate our freedom and independence.”

The event will start Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. at Triangle Park in Aggieville. There will be a public prayer, speakers and then a march around City Park.

Later Friday night at 7:00 p.m. there will be a flashlight vigil near the pavilion in City Park. Assistant organizer Rebecca Gould said the vigil is a way to acknowledge the hardship and racism Black people have experienced in this country.

“Black people have had a lot of hardships for the last 400 years,” Gould said. “This is one way to recognize and support that and bring that up.”

Click here to RSVP to the Facebook event. Organizers are encouraging people to bring their own masks and flashlights. They are also asking people to social distance during the event.