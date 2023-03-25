MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats are dancing in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight, which means fan merchandise is flying off the shelves in Manhattan. Manhattan, Kansas that is. The Wildcats may be playing in the Big Apple, but fans are supporting them all the way from Kansas’ Little Apple.

There’s no better wat for fans to show their support than by sporting the purple and white. Aggieville’s Rally House store has been swamped with customers as of late, because according to the store manager, fans are all on the lookout for March Madness gear.

“They’re definitely buying the Elite 8 and the Sweet 16,” Store Manager Katelynn May said. “I think that’s just like one of the things to support the ‘Cats. But a lot of them are getting more apparel here, whether it’s pants, shirts crewnecks. Lavender is definitely the big thing still.”

May said character shirts, like those featuring K-State players, and shirts with the retro “Willie the Wildcat” logo are hot commodities right now. One thing is for sure: fans can’t seem to get enough of the purple right now.

“My mom wanted a lavender sweatshirt,” Callie Conwell, a K-State fan, said. “And she said she wanted to come here, so we came here. And now we’re looking at stuff to see if we want to buy it.”

“I might get the Elite Eight shirt, might get the Keyontae [Johnson] shirt, I don’t know,” Jenna Surface, who is a senior at the university, said.

“When mom comes to town, we hit Rally House and buy some K-State Merch,” Sara Schierling, a K-State student, said. Schierling’s mom, Linda, also got in on the festivities.

“Yes, and we’re going to get to watch the game here tomorrow because it’s Mom’s Weekend for her sorority,” Linda Schierling said.

No matter where they’re watching the game, or where they’re wearing their gear, there’s one thing these fans can all agree on – and that’s supporting the ‘Cats.

“We definitely like the interactions with the customers,” May said. “When they come in, they’re pretty hyped up. We get some good conversations going about how they think the game’s going to go and just how much love they have for the Wildcats.”