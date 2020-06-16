Little Apple Pride hopeful after Supreme Court ruling, standing with Black Lives Matter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – LGBTQ Advocates in Manhattan are “hopeful” after the recent Supreme Court ruling. The court voted 6 to 3 Monday that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects workers from discrimination based on sexuality and gender identity.

Little Apple Pride Marketing Coordinator Hannah Shult said this ruling is a highlight during a dark time.

“It seems like there is a dark cloud over everything all the time,” Shult said. “Especially with recent health care rollbacks, but news like this is really encouraging and something to celebrate.”

The ruling comes as Mayor Usha Reddi is expected to proclaim June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month during the Manhattan City Commission meeting Tuesday night.

Pride is normally celebrated in Manhattan during April, when Kansas State University students are still on campus. Little Apple Pride Vice Chair Jonalu Johnstone said they were disappointed to cancel the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said last year was their biggest pride yet.

“This year we were planning to make it big, to have floats in the parade, to do all kinds of stuff, and it came to a dramatic halt,” Johnstone said.

Social Media Coordinator Ashley Hinrichs also said it was a disappointment, but there are other things that need to be focused on right now.

Hinrichs said Little Apple Pride stands with Black Lives Matter. She said it’s important to celebrate the Supreme Court ruling, while also highlighting the reforms that BLM groups are fighting for across the country.

Little Apple Pride is highlighting Black voices during Pride. The group is sharing 30 bios of LGBTQ icons throughout the month of June over on the Little Apple Pride Facebook page.