Little Caesars is back: Topeka location officially opens

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A national pizza chain is making a comeback Wednesday morning in the capital city.

The new store opened at 11 a.m. at its new location in Fairlawn Plaza, next to Juice Stop.

LITTLE CAESARS BACK IN TOPEKA: The restaurant chain has reopened their first store after many closures in the area. Posted by Dan Garrett KSNT on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Former franchisee Alan Knox shut down Northeast Kansas’ entire chain in September 2018, according to KCUR-FM. Franchise group Cutting Edge Pizza quietly acquired rights to reopen a Kansas City store, and now that same franchisee has launched a Topeka location.

The new Little Caesars in Fairlawn Plaza is located on Southwest 21st Street. Signs outside indicate they will honor the chain’s famous Hot-N-Ready pizzas for $5.