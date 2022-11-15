TOPEKA (KSNT) – The diner that fed Topekans for 100 years has reopened its doors under new leadership.

The Little Russia Chili Parlor has opened in a space that once was Porubsky’s Deli. (KSNT Photo/Alyssa Storm)

In May of 2022 Porubsky’s Deli closed unceremoniously after decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles. A soft launch this week saw the historic diner reopen as the Little Russia Chili Parlor.

The diner will be open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. While the menu does not include the Porubsky recipe, it is a similar one, an owner told KSNT 27 News.

One of the owners, Casey McLenon called the new chili parlor a, “rare opportunity to get involved with something that’s been in business for 100 years.”

The parlor plans to open a small tavern instead of a grocery store, McLenon said.

