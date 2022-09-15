MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A live air guitar show featuring the “greatest air guitar player in the world” is coming to Manhattan.

Big Air in the Little Apple will take place on Poyntz Avenue at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 15. People are encouraged to turn out to see the show and, if they’re feeling bold, sign up to participate in it. Free lessons on how to play air guitar and an air guitar competition will both be available. Only ten spots are open for contestants in the air guitar competition.

Also showing up for the event is Justin “Nordic Thunder” Howard. He has participated in many air guitar competitions around the world, spreading his message of world peace. His performance will be the main event for Big Air in the Little Apple.

