TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado shelter, with installation included, is being given away as part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to one lucky winner who reserves a ticket by midnight on April 20. The shelter, valued at $10,000, will be installed by South Wind Shelters and Safe Rooms.

Other prizes in the giveaway include a $2,500 shopping spree at Sutherlands in Topeka on June 3 and a $10,000 gift certificate to Carpet One Floor and Home with deadlines on June 3 and May 6 respectively. Each ticket costs $100 and only 7,000 will be give away with the official giveaway for the new house occurring on June 16.

The St. Jude Dream Home located in Greenhill Pointe at 2310 NW 49th Ter. has the following features:

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Estimated 2,800 square feet

Large butler’s pantry

Prep kitchen

Basement wet bar

Oversized luxury master shower

Walk-in closets in every bedroom

Three-car garage

To reserve your own ticket for the giveaway and a chance to win the tornado shelter installation, go to dreamhome.com or call 1-800-846-2540.