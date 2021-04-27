MEETING: Topeka mayor urges coronavirus cautions, downtown development still up in air

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The monthly Mayor and City Manager news conference was an opportunity for Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla to be a cheerleader for the COVID-19 vaccine.

De La Isla was diagnosed with COVID-19 according to a press release from the mayor’s office, in January. The mayor said many of the long term side effects disappeared when she got the second dose.

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout said he didn’t have any specific plans for downtown development.

KSNT News reporter Cassandra Nichols asked Trout what the timeline for getting a new chief of police in place.

“We want to find the right fit,” Trout said. “I don’t know exactly… but hopefully in the next three or four months.”