Live entertainment returning to Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Live entertainment will start back up this summer at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Landon Area within the center is where concerts and other entertainment take place. The facility shut down last March due to the pandemic, but now SVEC staff are bringing events back.

The building has been under renovation since 2019, and is expected to be completed in the next 30 days, so sometime in May 2021.

Stormont Vail Events Center staff said they have been working hard to get entertainment in the books for this summer in Topeka.

“We have been working around the clock for the past about 4 or 5 months on scheduling around live entertainment promoters, agencies, and artist management groups with getting as much of that content back into the 2021 year as possible,” said Kellen Seitz, Stormont Vail Events Center General Manager.

Seitz said there will be a special announcement tomorrow about an event lined up for June 2021.