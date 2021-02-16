Evergy says Kansas may see a third day of blackouts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy said there will possibly be more controlled outages Tuesday night and Wednesday morning during a live news conference.

The statement came after Kansas went through two days of controlled power outages that affected more than 100,000 electricity customers at peak. Watch a recording of the briefing, which started at 4 p.m., below:

Evergy confirmed the controlled blackouts affected a total of 270,000 total residents, or 16% of Evergy’s total customers, though not all at once. The power company also wanted to make clear that at no time during the last two days has it not had enough electricity.

Evergy explained that the Southwest Power Pool is a controlling authority that supervises it and multiple other electric companies in the overall power grid. When they have a situation that could potentially affect everyone on the grid, Evergy and the other electric companies have to help reduce electricity usage to avoid the grid having widespread problems like uncontrolled blackouts that could last many hours.

According to the SPP and Evergy, “We are not out of the woods yet.” There is still extreme stress on electrical systems with the cold temperatures, and the possibility for more controlled power outages starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

While Evergy predicted the controlled outages would last 30 to 90 minutes, some customers reported the outage times were longer than projected. Evergy confirmed some experienced outages as long as two or three hours.

