LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly announcing Kansas’ new economic ‘Framework for Growth’

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka. (AP File Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas governor is making an announcement about state efforts towards economic development Thursday.

KSNT will stream Gov. Laura Kelly’s press conference at 10 a.m. below:

The governor has announced a new “Framework for Growth,” aiming to provide guidance on economic development for decades to come. It is a strategic plan conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic that will make a comprehensive approach to improving business and jobs in Kansas.

Kelly also revisited an expansion on broadband, first launched in October 2020. Back then, the governor announced that 49 million dollars were sent out to Kansas communities to provide or improve access to the internet.

The governor also reminded the public of distribution centers coming to the state, such as Walmart’s in Topeka, and a Schwan’s Company pizza production facility in Salina.