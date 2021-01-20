More fans can attend winter high school sports, Kansas athletic officials decide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas high school athletic officials have decided Wednesday to increase the limited number of guests at sporting events, as the winter sports season ramps up during a continuously spreading pandemic.

74 representatives from various Kansas school districts decided on the limits to fans at high school sporting events at a Kansas High School Activities Association meeting. 46 voted in favor and 27 opposed increasing the limit from two to four spectators per athlete at each event, as long as the venue can meet social distancing requirements.

Watch the meeting below:

The new rule takes effect Jan. 29. Local school districts can still make their own stricter limit on fans based on their area’s health department guidelines, but cannot make less limited restrictions than KSHSAA.

“If they’re able to have a few more supporters in the stands and do it safely, while social distancing, there can’t be anything wrong with that, as long as we’re doing what we need to, to help bring that number down,” said Jeremy Holaday, a spokesperson for KSHSAA, the group that oversees high school sports activities in Kansas.

The decision comes as winter sports like basketball and wrestling are midway through their season, while fall sports like football have wrapped up. This time of year also sees state championships on the horizon. KSHSAA also decided postseason events like playoffs and championships can only have the increase to four spectators as long as the venue’s occupancy limit is filled to a maximum of 50%.