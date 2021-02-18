LIVE: Kansas governor announcing grant award for Topeka & Shawnee County

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is announcing Transportation Alternative Grant Awards Thursday morning for both Shawnee County and the City of Topeka.

Some of the grants benefit both the capital city and its county, among 18 projects. Kelly is set to give the details in Ottawa. Watch the governor’s press briefing, scheduled for 10 a.m., below:

A spokeswoman kicking off the announcement said $16.8 million in grants from federal and local funding will be distributed for 18 total projects in Kansas. They are transportation projects to improve Kansas communities, like trail and bike construction or improvement.

Kelly said the projects add to efforts to make Kansas more attractive to live and work in. The grants see $13.5 million federal and $3.3 million state funds combined. Of the 18 projects Junction City, Salina and Topeka’s are improvement or extension of the cities’ walking or biking networks.

This is a developing story.