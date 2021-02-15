Kansas governor & team say possibility of more blackouts tonight, tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas governor is asking Kansans Monday afternoon to conserve electricity and natural gas as the state faces more possible blackouts during extreme winter weather.

The update comes after the governor declared a state of emergency over the weather, and Evergy began rolling blackouts through Kansas due to cold weather strain on the regional power grid. The governor was joined by Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, Adjutant General and Director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, and Kansas Corporation Commission Chairman Andrew Finch.

Weishaar said that the state is coordinating with various areas to provide warming centers in case they are needed with power and gas shortages during the cold stretch. Weishaar did warn to keep coronavirus precautions in mind if people use the warming centers.

Finch added on that conditions like freezing fog are affecting electricity generators like wind turbines. Coal plants are also suffering issues like freezing coal stacks due to the extreme cold, and natural gas plants are competing with scarce natural gas supplies.

Finch said Texas is experiencing blackouts alongside Kansas, and gave details on Monday’s controlled outages.

“This will be affecting every utility in every state in this region,” Finch said. “It lasted for about an hour or an hour-and-a-half… It was a coordinated by geographic area.”

Finch also advised Kansans cut back on natural gas and electricity, as he said there is a possibility there are more blackouts tonight and tomorrow morning. He and the KCC plan to investigate how to strengthen the power grid to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Gov. Laura Kelly said even as more blackouts loom, hospitals that depend on electricity to power cold storage for coronavirus vaccines should have backup generators to keep them safe.