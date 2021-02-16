LIVE MAP: Starting at midnight, Evergy says be ready for ‘strong possibility’ of more controlled outages

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy alerted Kansans Tuesday night of a “strong possibility” that the company will resume controlled power outages for the third time beginning at midnight until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

There were only 200 customers affected by outages as of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Evergy Outage Map. The circles on the map represent clusters of power outages, and clicking on them will show how many customers in that area are affected. Take a live look at the map below to stay updated on when and where outages begin in northeast Kansas:

Evergy made the announcement as its supervising agency, the Southwest Power Pool, raised its Energy Emergency Alert back from Level 1 to Level 2. The alert was at Level 3 on Monday when the electric company began controlled blackouts.

Chuck Caisley, Evergy’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Public Affairs, warned the state to be ready for more outages overnight into Wednesday morning during a Tuesday press briefing. He also stressed that at no time during the last two days has the power company not had enough electricity. Caisley explained that Evergy works together with a collection of other electric companies under the SPP in a regional power grid. When the SPP identifies a situation that could potentially affect everyone on the grid, Evergy and the other electric companies have to reduce electricity usage to avoid widespread problems like uncontrolled blackouts lasting many hours for everyone in the grid.

The grid that Evergy is a part of hasn’t seen temperatures this cold for an extended period of time in 85 years, and the SPP called these events that resulted in local controlled blackouts Monday and Tuesday “unprecedented.”

View a recording of Evergy’s 4 p.m. press conference with Caisley below:

