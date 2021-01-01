LIVE: New Year snow falling in Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Inches of snow are coming down across Northeast Kansas to start 2021.

KSNT News’ StormTrack team reported a winter weather advisory for Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties. Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Lyon and Osage counties are facing a winter storm warning.

Topeka police and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department both announced they are in walk-in accident reporting for today. That means they will only respond to crashes that meet the conditions at this link. A photo sent to KSNT News at 8:45 a.m. showed snow covering the I-70 highway in south Topeka, near the Gage Boulevard exit.

Snowfall is predicted to keep coming until at least 10 a.m. and winds stay relentless throughout the day at 25 to 30 miles per hour. Visit KSNT’s weather section for the latest updates on snow and ice conditions, an interactive view of radar and live skycams around the area.