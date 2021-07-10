Live performances make a big return to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)–Live music performances have returned to Topeka.

Hank Williams Jr. performed at the Stormont Vail Events Center, which is now one of its biggest concerts.

People all across the state have been looking forward to this concert for months. Officials at the Stormont Vail Events Center said this concert was 15 months in the making.

For people in attendance, the evening started with country music singer Tyler Farr as the opening act. After his performance, country music legend Hank Williams Jr. took the stage.

This concert is huge for the Stormont Vail Events Center because the building just had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 9 to celebrate the $48 million renovations. The concert means more revenue for Topeka.

“Getting people out and then at an event like this is bringing people from outside of the community as well,” Allie Geist said, director of marketing for the Stormont Vail Events Center. “Which just means more tourism dollars that are coming to Topeka and Shawnee County.”

Hank Williams Jr. wasn’t the only live music concert in Topeka this weekend. The Topeka Performing Arts Center decided to throw it back in time for the evening. The Liverpool Legends, a Beatles cover band, performed. This is the first public ticketed event at the Topeka Performing Arts Center since early last year.

“People are…number one they are ready to get out,” Larry Gawronski said, the Executive Director for the Topeka Performing Arts Center. “Everyone has been craving live entertainment and there’s nothing like seeing, feeling, and we can even touch each other now, which is kind of nice.”

These concerts are just the first of many to come to Topeka after the pandemic.

For more events, head to the Stormont Vail Events Center website. As well as vents at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.