Stormont Vail breaks ground on new Manhattan hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka health center is taking a leap to Manhattan with a new campus, starting construction Wednesday afternoon.

Stormont Vail Health broke ground on its new Manhattan Medical Campus at 12:15 p.m. Watch the groundbreaking at K-State Research Park from Stormont Vail’s Facebook page:

Stormont Vail Health said the new facility will bring medical specialties to patients in the Little Apple, including neurology, cardiology, endocrinology, digestive health and neurosurgery. It plans to open the 79,010-square-foot, three-store campus in summer 2023.