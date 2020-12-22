The Mayor and City Manager’s monthly news conference, Dec. 22

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout held their monthly news conference Tuesday morning, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m.

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout led the monthly meeting and was joined by retiring Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran. The mayor was unable to attend the meeting.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said he’ll be retiring in January 2021 and Deputy Chief Bryan Wheeles will take over.

Cochran called Wheeles his “rock” and believes the interim police chief will do a good job for the Capital City.

Cochran said his knowledge of the community and his partnership and relationship with the governing body made his tenure successful.

Trout spoke about the work being done on the Kansas River Weir, and expressed excitement for a bypass for kayaks and canoes that will open the river up for exploration.