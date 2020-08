SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found in a car Monday night with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. to the 10700 block of Southeast Berryton Road. Two people had reported seeing the man in a Kia Forte in the west ditch of Berryton Road.