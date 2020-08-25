Supporting officers: Back The Blue Rally to start at 4 p.m.

Facebook Flyer for the Back the Blue Rally in Topeka at 4 p.m. Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Protesters are gathering for the Back The Blue Rally in downtown Topeka leading up to tonight’s Topeka City Council meeting.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 214 SE 8th St., starting with an invocation and the National Anthem. The protest is to show support for local police officers who “enforce laws, prevent crime and keep us safe,” according to an event flyer.

During the 6 p.m. meeting, city leaders are expected to facilitate an open conversation about the police department and reform.

The rally will take place in the same location as the Black Lives Matter Rally scheduled to start at 5 p.m.