LIVE: What winter weather looks like on Kansas roads today

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Peeking around Kansas on the Kansas Department of Transportation’s live highway cameras shows a rainy and snowy picture Monday morning.

Farther to the west on Interstate-70 near Hays, snow is falling and Kandrive’s cameras showed the highway covered at 9:30 a.m.

Looking near Manhattan shows a different story of wet, but not snow-covered highways.

The rain and snow has not hit Topeka particularly hard as of 9:30 a.m. A look at I-70’s Gage Boulevard shows a cloudy sky and damp pavement.

