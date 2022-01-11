Loaded U-Haul stolen on Christmas Day, police arrest 3, 1 considered ‘fugitive from justice’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A series of search warrants were served Monday, Jan. 11 following an investigation into who stole a 26 foot U-Haul filled with a family’s belongings on Christmas Day, according to the Topeka Police Department.

The U-Haul had been reported stolen from 1351 SW Arvonia Place but was later found in Wabaunsee County. The family was traveling with their belongings when the truck was taken.

The following people were arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections:

Jayden Flowers, 25, of Topeka was charged with burglary, using a vehicle to commit a felony, and theft or sexually motivated crime. He is being held in Topeka without bond.

Joshua Long, 26, of Topeka, is being charged with theft of $25,000, but less than $100,000.

Jacob Slusser, 27, of Topeka is being charged with theft of $25,000, but less than $100,000.

Nicholas Mora, 28, of Topeka, is also being charged with theft and is considered a fugitive from justice.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email

telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.