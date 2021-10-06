Local 12-year-old recognized for saving father

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local 12-year-old is being recognized for her bravery and quick actions that helped save her father’s life.

On August 16th, Topeka firefighters responded to a 911 call of a 46-year-old man who slipped and seriously injured his head.

His daughter, Haylea Lane, helped her father, Robert, by applying pressure to the wound while her mom called 911 and took care of the other two children.

First responders say Lane’s actions made a big difference with the potential amount of blood that could have been lost.

Wednesday she received a champion of character award from the local SafeStreets program. The award is given to those who demonstrate character that improves the health, safety and quality of life in the community.